Bryce Miller Injury: Bullpen session scrapped
Miller did not throw a bullpen session as scheduled Wednesday because his left oblique didn't feel right,Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
Miller had been slated to throw his first full-effort bullpen sessions since he felt inflammation in his left oblique in late February. Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Wednesday that the right-hander does not need to be completely shut down from throwing. However, Miller will have to revert back to flat-ground work, and his availability for Opening Day is very much in question.
