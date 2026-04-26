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Bryce Miller Injury: Completes second rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 7:09am

Miller (oblique) struck out six and gave up one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings Friday in a rehab start with High-A Everett.

After recording just five outs on 33 pitches in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Tacoma on April 18, Miller moved down a couple levels for his second minor-league start and delivered a much more efficient performance. During Friday's outing, he spotted 35 of his 47 pitches for strikes and induced eight swings and misses while sporting a fastball that sat between 96 and 98 miles per hour. Per MLB.com, Miller is tentatively trending toward a return from the 15-day injured list May 17, which suggests he'll need three more rehab starts prior to being activated. The right-hander has been on the shelf all season while recovering from a left oblique strain.

Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners
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