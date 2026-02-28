Bryce Miller headshot

Bryce Miller Injury: Dealing with side inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Miller received a platelet-rich plasma injection Saturday to treat inflammation in his left side, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Miller reported soreness after pitching in Thursday's Cactus League game against Cleveland, and an MRI later confirmed inflammation. He will now be shut down from throwing for five days, after which he'll begin playing light catch. A timeline for his return will emerge as he progresses in his throwing program.

Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Miller See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: AL Starting Pitchers
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: AL Starting Pitchers
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
10 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
18 days ago
Pitcher Rebound Candidates for 2026
MLB
Pitcher Rebound Candidates for 2026
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
30 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
37 days ago