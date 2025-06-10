Bryce Miller Injury: Headed back to IL

Miller is no longer scheduled to start Wednesday's game in Arizona and is expected to be placed on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation, Tim Booth of The Seattle Times reports.

Logan Evans will be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to start Tuesday and Bryan Woo will be pushed back to start Wednesday in place of Miller, who will head back to the IL with the same injury that kept him out for just under three weeks in May. Upon returning from the shelf May 31, Miller had struggled to regain form, as he had posted an 8.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 4:2 K:BB across nine innings between his two starts. Manager Dan Wilson noted that the cortisone shot Miller received for his elbow during his previous IL stint wasn't as helpful as the Mariners had hoped, so the right-hander could be in line for a more extended shutdown period this time around. Miller has also been dealing with a small bone spur in his right elbow, according to Booth.