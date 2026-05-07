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Bryce Miller Injury: Likely to return next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

The Mariners are leaning toward activating Miller (oblique) from the 15-day injured list next week in Houston, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Miller threw 61 pitches over five shutout innings in his last rehab start with High-A Everett on Wednesday and declared himself "ready to go" after the outing. The Mariners haven't ruled out giving Miller one more rehab start to get further stretched out, but Jude hears it's likelier Miller's next outing is in the majors. Rejoining the rotation is just one of the scenarios the Mariners are considering for Miller, as the club is also mulling using him in the bullpen or in a piggyback role. Shifting Luis Castillo or Emerson Hancock to the bullpen is also possible, as is a six-man rotation. Seattle will make a decision on their rotation in the coming days.

Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners
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