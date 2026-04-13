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Bryce Miller Injury: Looks good in bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Monday that Miller (oblique) threw a bullpen session Sunday that went "very well," Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Miller has been at extended spring training as he works his way back from a left oblique strain, but he is expected to rejoin the Mariners in Seattle this weekend to be reevaluated by the training staff. It's possible the trainers will deem Miller ready to begin a rehab assignment. The righty hasn't made a game appearance since February, so he will need a few rehab outings before Seattle evaluates his readiness to rejoin the big-league rotation.

Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners
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