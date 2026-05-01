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Bryce Miller Injury: Making next rehab start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Miller (oblique) is scheduled to make his next rehab start with High-A Everett on Wednesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Miller is coming off a strong rehab outing with Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, when he tossed two hits and two walks while striking out four batters across four scoreless innings. He tossed 53 pitches (36 strikes) in that appearance, and he'll continue to build up his pitch count before returning to the majors, which is tentatively trending toward happening in mid-May.

Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners
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