Bryce Miller Injury: Ready to throw again
Miller (side) is slated to play catch Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
After he was briefly shut down over the weekend upon receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to alleviate inflammation in his left side, Miller has since been cleared to resume a throwing program. Assuming he responds well to Wednesday's workout, Miller said he expects to get back on the mound and throw a light bullpen session by the weekend. Miller still looks to be at least a week or more away from pitching in a Cactus League game, but if he experiences no further setbacks with his side while building back up, he should be able to avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Miller See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30013 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: AL Starting Pitchers14 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams22 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Pitcher Rebound Candidates for 202634 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30041 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Miller See More