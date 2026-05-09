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Bryce Miller Injury: Returning Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 2:31pm

Miller (oblique) will return from the injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Astros, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports

Miller has been on the injured list since the beginning of the season with a left oblique strain. He's made four rehab starts in the minors since then, allowing three earned runs and posting a 14:7 K:BB over 13.2 innings. He built up to just 61 pitches over five innings during his most recent outing at High-A Everett, so the Mariners may have him on a pitch count during his season debut in Houston.

Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners
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