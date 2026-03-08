Bryce Miller headshot

Bryce Miller Injury: Returns to mound work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 11:39am

Miller (side) threw a 25-pitch touch-and-feel bullpen session Sunday at about 80 percent intensity, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

The right-hander was able to mix in all his pitches and is now scheduled for a normal 25-to-30-pitch bullpen session in a couple days. Miller was briefly shut down from throwing after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to treat inflammation in his left side, which has delayed his buildup during spring training. If the 27-year-old can continue to ramp up with no further issues, it's possible he can avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the season.

Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
