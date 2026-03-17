Bryce Miller Injury: Set to throw bullpen Tuesday
Miller (oblique) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
Miller has been battling inflammation in his left side for the past three weeks, and Tuesday will mark his first full-effort bullpen session since the injury. He was scheduled to throw one last Wednesday, but it was scrapped after his oblique didn't feel right. Miller feels like a long shot to be ready for Opening Day at this point. The 27-year-old right-hander is looking for a bounce-back season after his 2025 season was marred by elbow issues.
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