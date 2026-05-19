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Bryce Miller News: Dazzles in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Miller allowed one hit and one walk while striking out seven over 5.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Tuesday.

Miller threw 50 of 72 pitches for strikes, a drop from the 81 pitches he threw in his season debut. Miller was in line for the win, but Luis Castillo and Andres Munoz combined to give up the one-run lead in the ninth inning. With two runs allowed on nine hits and two walks over 11 innings across two starts, Miller has looked superb since returning from an oblique strain. He's done well enough to earn another start as the Mariners continue to try to set their rotation in some way. Miller is tentatively lined up to pitch on the road against the Athletics in some capacity early next week.

Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners
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