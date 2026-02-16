Bryce Miller News: Elbow feeling 100 percent
Miller said Monday that he hasn't dealt with any discomfort in his right elbow this offseason and the elbow "feels 100 percent" early in spring training, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Miller had two stints on the injured list last season due to a bone spur in his right elbow, but after a consultation this offseason with Dr. Keith Meister, the 27-year-old was able to avoid surgery. Though the elbow could give him trouble again at some point during the upcoming season, Miller looks to be in a good spot on the health front for the time being. He'll be looking to bounce back in 2026 after collecting a 5.68 ERA and 74:34 K:BB over 90.1 innings during the regular season in 2025.
