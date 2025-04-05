Bryce Miller News: Falls to 0-2

Miller (0-2) took the loss against San Francisco on Saturday, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

Miller wasn't sharp Saturday, as he issued four walks, threw just 53 of 93 pitches for strikes and served up four extra-base hits (all doubles). He was nonetheless able to hold the Giants to two runs through five frames, but the righty retired just one of the four batters he faced in the sixth before being pulled, and he ended up being charged for two runs in that frame. Miller has had a disappointing beginning to the campaign, posting a 5.73 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB over 11 frames to go along with his two losses.