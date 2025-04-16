Bryce Miller News: Fans eight for first win of 2025

Miller (1-2) earned the win against the Reds on Wednesday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out eight across five scoreless innings.

Miller came out firing Wednesday, punching out six of the first eight batters faced before striking out two more in the fifth frame. It was another sharp outing for Miller, who has begun the season with a 3.43 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB across 21 innings. He'll look to make it two wins in a row in his next start, tentatively slated for next week at Fenway Park against the Red Sox.