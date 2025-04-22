Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bryce Miller headshot

Bryce Miller News: Gives up four runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Miler (1-3) took the loss against Boston on Tuesday. He allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings.

Miller had particular trouble facing off against Alex Bregman, with the third baseman responsible for driving in three of the four runs Miller gave up in Tuesday's contest. Miller wasn't able to make it out of the fifth inning despite tossing 100 pitches (59 strikes), and through five starts he's up to a 4.21 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 25.2 innings. He's in line to make his next start against the Marlins at home this weekend.

Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now