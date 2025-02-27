Fantasy Baseball
Bryce Miller headshot

Bryce Miller News: Making spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Miller (finger) will start Thursday's Cactus League game against the Giants.

Miller missed his final start of the 2024 season due to a blister on his right index finger, but the injury didn't affect his offseason training program. He'll take the hill for his first outing of the spring and will have a firm grasp on a starting spot in a talented Seattle rotation heading into Opening Day. Over his 31 starts covering 180.1 innings this past season, Miller turned in a 2.94 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 171:45 K:BB.

Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners
