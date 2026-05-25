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Bryce Miller News: Records first win of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Miller (1-0) earned the win over the Athletics on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four batters over five bulk-relief innings.

Seattle went with the unorthodox pairing of Luis Castillo and Miller for Monday's contest. Castillo was excellent in tossing four scoreless innings, but Miller ended up throwing more pitches (83 to 68) and benefitted by being the pitcher of record despite entering with a hearty 7-0 lead. Miller is still somewhat working his way back after missing the early part of the season due to an oblique injury, but he's completed at least five innings and thrown at least 72 pitches in each of his three outings. It remains to be seen if the pairing of Miller and Castillo will continue moving forward, but Miller has thrived regardless of his role this season, posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB through 16 innings.

Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners
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