Miller kept things in check early, retiring nine of the first 10 batters he faced, before surrendering a solo homer to Matt Olson to lead off the fourth inning, extending his streak to eight straight starts with a long ball allowed. The right-hander was lifted in the sixth after issuing a walk to Ronald Acuna that loaded the bases, and the bullpen let one of those runners come home. Miller finished just two outs shy of recording back-to-back quality starts for the first time this season. The 27-year-old will carry a 5.53 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 53:29 K:BB across 70 innings into his next scheduled start against the Angels.