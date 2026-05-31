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Bryce Miller News: Strong again in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Miller allowed a hit and a walk while striking out six over five scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Miller threw 52 of 71 pitches for strikes, making this his lightest workload in four appearances (three starts) since he returned from an oblique injury. He continues to pitch well, but the Mariners are displaying plenty of caution with his limited pitch counts. Miller worked in a tandem with Luis Castillo, who allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts over the last five frames of the extra-inning win. Both pitchers have expressed some dislike for the tandem approach, but it's led to positive results for two consecutive turns through the rotation. Miller has an excellent 1.71 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 20:3 K:BB over 21 innings this season. If the pitching tandem continues, Miller would get the ball at some point during next weekend's series in Detroit.

Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners
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