Bryce Miller News: Takes loss in first start

Miller (0-1) took the loss against the Athletics on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 5.2 innings.

Miller held the Athletics scoreless through three frames before serving up a two-run homer to Shea Langeliers in the fourth. The right-handed hurler recovered to post a scoreless fifth, but he gave up another run in the sixth and was lifted with two outs in that frame. Miller tossed 90 pitches in his season debut, and he'll look for a better outcome in his second start, which is tentatively slated to take place in San Francisco next week.