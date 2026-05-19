Bryce Miller News: Will be piggybacked Tuesday
Miller will start Tuesday's game against the White Sox and will be piggybacked by Luis Castillo out of the bullpen, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.
Miller and Castillo both made their own starts last week following the former's return from the injured list, but the two will work in tandem Tuesday while the Mariners condense their rotation from six to five. Mariners manager Dan Wilson hasn't provided an indication of how the innings will break down between the two pitchers, but after covering 5.1 frames in Houston last Wednesday in his 2026 big-league debut, Miller could work deep enough into his start against Chicago to qualify for a win. The Mariners will likely see how both Miller and Castillo fare Wednesday before determining whether to keep the piggyback arrangement in place the next time the fifth spot in the rotation comes up.
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