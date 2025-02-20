Bryce Montes de Oca Injury: Another Tommy John surgery

Montes de Oca underwent a second Tommy John surgery toward the end of last year's minor-league season, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

De Oca had his first Tommy John surgery in March of 2023 and needed the operation again less than two years later. The 28-year-old made only 13 appearances in 2024 after not making any in 2023, and he's now looking at another lost season. De Oca has a 31.9 percent strikeout rate during his time in the minors and fanned six batters in 3.1 innings with the Mets in 2022, but he also had a career 18.1 percent walk rate in the minors and a lengthy injury history. The odds are stacked against him making it back to the big leagues.