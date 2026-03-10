Bryce Rainer headshot

Bryce Rainer News: Fully cleared for hitting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Rainer (shoulder) served as a designated hitter Monday during a minor-league game on the back fields of Tigers camp, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

The 20-year-old shortstop hasn't yet been cleared to play defense after undergoing surgery in June to repair a dislocated right shoulder, but since he's hitting without restrictions this spring, he could be ready to make regular starts at DH once the minor-league season gets underway later this month. Before suffering the shoulder injury last summer, Rainer had been in the midst of a stellar first season in the professional ranks, as he slashed .294/.383/.452 with five home runs, nine stolen bases and a 13.1 percent walk rate over 149 plate appearances with Single-A Lakeland.

