Bryce Rainer News: Fully cleared for hitting
Rainer (shoulder) served as a designated hitter Monday during a minor-league game on the back fields of Tigers camp, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
The 20-year-old shortstop hasn't yet been cleared to play defense after undergoing surgery in June to repair a dislocated right shoulder, but since he's hitting without restrictions this spring, he could be ready to make regular starts at DH once the minor-league season gets underway later this month. Before suffering the shoulder injury last summer, Rainer had been in the midst of a stellar first season in the professional ranks, as he slashed .294/.383/.452 with five home runs, nine stolen bases and a 13.1 percent walk rate over 149 plate appearances with Single-A Lakeland.
