Bryce Rainer headshot

Bryce Rainer News: Promoted to High-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Rainer was promoted to High-A West Michigan on Monday.

The timing of the promotion is a bit surprising, as Rainer is slashing only .167/.265/.310 with a 40.8 percent strikeout rate at Single-A Lakeland. Rainer -- who missed the final few months of the 2025 season following surgery to repair a dislocated right shoulder -- will try to get on track as he reaches the Midwest League.

Bryce Rainer
Detroit Tigers
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