Bryce Teodosio headshot

Bryce Teodosio News: Back in big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

The Angels recalled Teodosio from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Teodosio made the Angels' Opening Day roster but was sent down in mid-May after putting up a .515 OPS in 34 contests. The speedy outfielder has a good glove but has slashed just .198/.242/.279 in parts of three big-league seasons. He's not guaranteed playing time even as part of a banged-up Angels outfield.

Bryce Teodosio
Los Angeles Angels
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