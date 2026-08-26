Bryce Teodosio News: Back in big leagues
The Angels recalled Teodosio from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Teodosio made the Angels' Opening Day roster but was sent down in mid-May after putting up a .515 OPS in 34 contests. The speedy outfielder has a good glove but has slashed just .198/.242/.279 in parts of three big-league seasons. He's not guaranteed playing time even as part of a banged-up Angels outfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Teodosio See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target109 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target116 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target123 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target130 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target137 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Teodosio See More