Bryce Teodosio News: Benefiting from lefty-heavy stretch
Teodosio will start in left field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the White Sox, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Teodosio will be included in the lineup for the fifth time in six games, but all of those starts have come against left-handed pitching. He'll likely be stuck in the short side of a platoon in the Los Angeles outfield so long as Josh Lowe is healthy.
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