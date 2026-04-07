Bryce Teodosio News: RBI in win

Teodosio went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Monday's 6-2 win against Atlanta.

Teodosio earned his first hit and RBI of the season in the fourth inning with an infield single off of Chris Sale. The 26-year-old made the team as a defensive specialist in the outfield and as a result has made eight appearances thus far, but he's started only twice in the young campaign. Last year, Teodosio batted only .203 in 50 games while producing soft contact and a 31.3 percent strikeout rate, but stole seven bases when he got on base.