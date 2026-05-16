Bryce Teodosio headshot

Bryce Teodosio News: Relegated to Salt Lake

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

The Angels optioned Teodosio to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Teodosio has been in a major slump at the plate recently, going just 2-for-14 while collecting two steals and three runs over eight games since the beginning of May. The Angels will send him to Triple-A to right the ship and bring up Jose Siri to replace Teodosio as the club's fourth outfielder.

Bryce Teodosio
Los Angeles Angels
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