Bryce Teodosio News: Relegated to Salt Lake
The Angels optioned Teodosio to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.
Teodosio has been in a major slump at the plate recently, going just 2-for-14 while collecting two steals and three runs over eight games since the beginning of May. The Angels will send him to Triple-A to right the ship and bring up Jose Siri to replace Teodosio as the club's fourth outfielder.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Teodosio See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target28 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target35 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce Teodosio See More