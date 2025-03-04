Bryce Teodosio News: Sent packing from big-league camp

The Angels reassigned Teodosio to minor-league camp Tuesday.

The 25-year-old outfielder received his first big-league call-up last September and went 1-for-12 over five games with the Angels before being shut down for the season due to a fractured ring finger. After the Angels non-tendered him in November, Teodosio re-signed with the club on a minor-league deal that included an invitation to big-league camp, but he faced long odds to win a spot on the Opening Day roster. He'll likely open the season at Triple-A Salt Lake.