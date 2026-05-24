Brycen Mautz News: Cardinals-Reds postponed Sunday

Mautz and the Cardinals won't face the Reds on Sunday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will make up the game as part of a split doubleheader Aug. 17. After being promoted from Triple-A Memphis earlier Sunday, Mautz had been scheduled to start the series finale in Cincinnati in what would have been his MLB debut. As a result of the postponement, the Cardinals won't have a need for a temporary sixth starter, so Mautz could be optioned back to Memphis during the upcoming week.