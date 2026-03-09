Brycen Mautz News: Dropped from big-league camp
The Cardinals optioned Mautz to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
The Cardinals previously hadn't dismissed the possibility of Mautz making the team as a reliever, but he will begin the season in the rotation at Triple-A Memphis. Mautz posted a 2.98 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 134:33 K:BB over 114.2 innings at Double-A Springfield in 2025.
