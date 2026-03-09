Brycen Mautz headshot

Brycen Mautz News: Dropped from big-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Cardinals optioned Mautz to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

The Cardinals previously hadn't dismissed the possibility of Mautz making the team as a reliever, but he will begin the season in the rotation at Triple-A Memphis. Mautz posted a 2.98 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 134:33 K:BB over 114.2 innings at Double-A Springfield in 2025.

Brycen Mautz
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brycen Mautz See More
