Brycen Mautz News: Dropped from big-league camp

The Cardinals optioned Mautz to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

The Cardinals previously hadn't dismissed the possibility of Mautz making the team as a reliever, but he will begin the season in the rotation at Triple-A Memphis. Mautz posted a 2.98 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 134:33 K:BB over 114.2 innings at Double-A Springfield in 2025.