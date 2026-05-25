Brycen Mautz News: Optioned after MLB debut
The Cardinals optioned Mautz to Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Mautz made his major-league debut out of the bullpen Monday in Milwaukee, getting charged with two runs over three innings. The left-hander helped keep the rest of St. Louis' bullpen arms fresh and will now rejoin the rotation at Memphis.
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