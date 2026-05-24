Brycen Mautz News: Recalled ahead of MLB debut
The Cardinals recalled Mautz from Triple-A Memphis ahead of his start against the Reds on Sunday.
St. Louis needed another starter after Saturday's doubleheader against Cincinnati and will turn to the Mautz to make his major-league debut in Sunday's series finale. The 24-year-old southpaw was named the Cardinals' Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2025 after a strong season with Double-A Springfield and has pitched well in Triple-A this season, sporting a 2.90 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 43:24 K:BB across 40.1 innings. Matt Svanson was optioned to Memphis in a corresponding move.
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