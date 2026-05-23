Brycen Mautz News: Slated for major-league debut

Mautz will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis to start Sunday against the Reds, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals need an extra starter after Saturday's doubleheader, and it will be the lefty Mautz getting the call for his major-league debut. Added to the 40-man roster last November, Mautz has pitched to a 2.90 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 43:24 K:BB over 40.1 innings with Memphis so far. The 2022 second-round pick has allowed more than two earned runs in just one of his nine starts this season.