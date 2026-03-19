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Bryse Wilson News: Fails to crack Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

The Phillies reassigned Wilson to minor-league camp Thursday.

The veteran right-hander signed with the Phillies as a non-roster invitee in December, but he was inconsistent across four Grapefruit League appearances with a 7:7 K:BB. Wilson could still receive a look as a multi-inning reliever for the Phillies at some point this season.

Bryse Wilson
Philadelphia Phillies
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