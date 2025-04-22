Bryse Wilson News: Filling bulk role Wednesday

White Sox manager Will Venable said that Wilson is in line to fill a bulk-relief role in Wednesday's game in Minnesota, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Wilson has worked exclusively out of the bullpen so far in 2025, but he's made 52 career starts in the majors, including nine last season with Milwaukee. The right-hander isn't stretched out enough to handle a traditional starting role, but he should be able to offer the White Sox a decent amount of length out of the bullpen after having previously covered three innings and 64 pitches in an April 4 relief appearance in Detroit. If Wilson excels in his appearance Wednesday, he could be in line for a more permanent spot in the White Sox rotation with Martin Perez (elbow) recently landing on the 60-day injured list.