Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bryse Wilson headshot

Bryse Wilson News: Goes 2.2 innings in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Wilson came away with the no-decision in the White Sox's 6-3 loss to the Twins on Wednesday. He allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out two in 2.2 innings.

Wilson made his first start of the season Wednesday with Martin Perez (elbow) going on the 60-day injured list Monday. Wilson wasn't able to make it out of the third inning, tossing 55 pitches (30 strikes) before being lifted for Brandon Eisert. Wilson started the season in the bullpen, but he could be used in the rotation unless the White Sox make a move to add a starter via the minor leagues or trade. Wilson is tentatively slated to start next week at home against the Brewers.

Bryse Wilson
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now