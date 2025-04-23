Bryse Wilson News: Handling starting role Wednesday

White Sox manager Will Venable confirmed that Wilson will start Wednesday's game against the Twins in Minnesota, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

After Venable previously suggested that Wilson was on track to serve as a bulk reliever Wednesday, the right-hander will instead begin the game on the mound as he steps into the rotation spot vacated by Martin Perez (elbow), who isn't expected back until late in the 2025 season. Though he's previously made 52 career starts in the majors, Wilson has operated exclusively as a reliever in 2025 and will likely have his workload monitored carefully Wednesday. Wilson, however, should be capable of providing more length than a typical opening pitcher, as he made a three-inning, 64-pitch appearance back on April 4. With a strong showing Wednesday, Wilson should have a chance at sticking around in the rotation on a more permanent basis while Perez faces a long-term absence.