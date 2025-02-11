Bryson Stott News: Affected by sore elbow last season

The Phillies believe Stott's offense was limited by elbow soreness last season, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Stott never went on the injured list in 2024, but he evidently dealt with a sore elbow for much of the season that the club believes affected his ability to drive the ball. The numbers back up the theory, as the 27-year-old's regular-season slugging percentage fell from .419 to .356, his home-run total dropped from 15 to 11 and his doubles output dipped from 32 to 19. Stott is expected to be healthy at the start of spring training and could be in line for a bounce-back year at the plate.