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Bryson Stott News: Cracks first homer Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Stott went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, one walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Marlins.

With the Phillies nursing a 3-1 lead in the top of the seventh inning, Stott took lefty reliever Cade Gibson deep for his first homer of the season to put Philadelphia up by five. It's been a struggle at the plate for Stott through the first month-plus of the season, as he's now slashing just .211/.268/.311 with the one long ball, eight RBI, seven runs scored, six stolen bases and a 6:18 BB:K across 99 plate appearances.

Bryson Stott
Philadelphia Phillies
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