Bryson Stott headshot

Bryson Stott News: Finding power stroke

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Stott went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the A's.

The second baseman has had a rough start to the campaign, but Stott appears to be finding a groove. All three of his homers on the year have come in the last five games, and while he's batting just .206 (7-for-34) over the last 10 contests, six of his seven hits have gone for extra bases. Stott's .232 BABIP is more than 50 points lower than his career mark, so if his luck turns on that front and he maintains his current power surge, a big breakout could be on the horizon.

Bryson Stott
Philadelphia Phillies
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