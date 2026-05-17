Bryson Stott News: Finding power stroke in May
Stott went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 6-0 win over Pittsburgh.
Following an abysmal start to the season at the plate, which saw his post a .534 OPS through April, Stott is certainly finding his groove during the month of May. Sunday marked his fourth homer of the month, and he's hit safely in 11 of his last 16 games. Stott is batting .250 with nine extra-base hits, 16 RBI and four stolen bases over 56 at-bats during that stretch, raising his season OPS to .653, and the door is open for the infielder to work his way up Philadelphia's batting order a bit.
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