Bryson Stott News: Getting day off versus lefty
Stott is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
After going 2-for-6 with a walk and a stolen base while starting in the Phillies' first two contests of the season, the left-handed-hitting Stott will hit the bench while the Rangers send southpaw MacKenzie Gore to the bump. Edmundo Sosa will fill in for Stott at the keystone.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryson Stott See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings9 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Sleepers12 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review13 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30016 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30023 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryson Stott See More