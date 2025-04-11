Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bryson Stott headshot

Bryson Stott News: Getting turn in leadoff spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Stott is starting at second base and batting leadoff in Friday's contest versus the Cardinals.

Stott has mostly hit eighth and no higher than fifth in the batting order this season previously, but he'll get a turn in the leadoff spot as the Phillies open a series in St. Louis. Kyle Schwarber had hit leadoff in every game versus a righty this season, but he's in the cleanup spot Friday versus righty Andre Pallante, who has reverse splits.

Bryson Stott
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now