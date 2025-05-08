Bryson Stott News: Goes yard in three-hit attack

Stott went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Rays.

Stott snapped a 13-game homerless drought, ripping multiple extra-base hits for just the second time this season as well. The middle infielder has settled in as Philadelphia's leadoff batter, having now hit first in 20 games this year, but his splits should continue to render him an inconsistent fantasy option. The lefty-hitting Stott is batting just .200 with a .584 OPS through 25 at-bats against left-handed pitching, but he's hitting .295 with an .816 OPS across 105 at-bats versus righties.