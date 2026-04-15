Bryson Stott headshot

Bryson Stott News: Handed day off Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Stott is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

After slugging a home run and a double in the Phillies' 10-4 loss Tuesday while filling in for Alec Bohm at third base, Edmundo Sosa will stick in the lineup for a second straight game, this time replacing Stott at the keystone. Stott will take a seat after starting in each of the Phillies' last six games while going 5-for-22 (.227 average) with two walks, two stolen bases, an RBI and a run.

Bryson Stott
Philadelphia Phillies
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