Bryson Stott News: Homers, scores three times in win

Stott went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, double, two additional runs and two walks in the Phillies' 11-6 win over Washington on Saturday.

The second baseman was a menace against the Nationals and provided plenty of thump at the bottom of the Philadelphia lineup. His two-run homer in the fourth inning tied the ballgame at 2-2 and he scored again in the sixth inning on a wild pitch before his final run in the seventh inning. Stott went hitless on Opening Day and slumped to a .245 average in 2024, but his performance here is a step in the right direction.