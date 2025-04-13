Fantasy Baseball
Bryson Stott headshot

Bryson Stott News: Idle against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 3:25pm

Stott is not in the Phillies' starting lineup against the Cardinals on Sunday.

With St. Louis sending southpaw Matthew Liberatore to the mound, Stott will begin Sunday's contest in the dugout while Edmundo Sosa starts at second base and bats seventh. Stott is slashing .250/.321/.375 with one stolen base, five runs, one home run and six RBI in 53 plate appearances to start the season.

