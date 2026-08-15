Bryson Stott News: Keeps rolling in rout

Stott went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Twins.

Although it was just Stott's first homer of August, he's been a menace at the plate lately. Over 45 at-bats on the month, the infielder is hitting .378 with the aforementioned big fly, four doubles, eight RBI, five stolen bases and 15 walks. Stott has been on a hot streak since the start of June, slashing .305/.399/.456 with three long balls, 17 doubles, 31 RBI and 13 steals over his last 264 plate appearances (65 games).